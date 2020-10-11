3 ways to transform a bedroom into a 5-star hotel room

Sometimes the nicest part of going on holiday is the hotel room. They can be elegant with a homey, comfortable ambience that make them “a home away from home”.

But with a little ingenuity and a few tricks, the bedroom in your very own home can be transformed into a luxurious haven.

1. Luxury bedding

The centrepiece of an elegant hotel room is the luxurious bed. Often, the first thing guests do is try it out.

The bedsheets used in the grandest hotels are usually pure white, sometimes embellished with elegant spreads and pillows.

Choosing a luxurious, soft sheet for the bed can not only improve the quality of sleep but also make one fall in love with the room again.

With a beautifully made up bed as the focus, design the rest of the room around it.

2. Sconce lighting

Lighting is one of the most important aspects of the design of a room and helps create a comfortable, luxurious ambience.

The lighting should show every corner of the room to its best advantage.

Sconces on the wall next to the bed give a room a hotel feel with dimmer switches to set different moods.

3. Bathrobes

Nothing beats the feeling of lounging in a comfortable but stunning room in a bathrobe after a nice warm shower. Having a fresh bathrobe instantly transports one to vacation mode.

A bathrobe is not the most fashionable piece of clothing, but who will judge when someone is relaxing in their beautiful room, on a luxurious bed, watching movies and indulging in snacks.

This article first appeared in kaodim.com

One of Southeast Asia’s fastest growing local services platforms, Kaodim connects users to dependable and professional local service providers – fast and hassle free. With the Kaodim app, users can access professional services for home renovation, office cleaning and much more.



