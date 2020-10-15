3 things in the home that take one back to times past

Some interior décor pieces like furniture and tiles are timeless in their appeal. The most common are rattan, wood and printed tiles.

Although these are often updated to cater to changing modern tastes, having a few pieces from days gone around your home, can add a touch of nostalgia and beauty to any interior space, besides being a conversation piece.

1. Rattan chairs

Seeing rattan chairs can bring back memories of big family gatherings and running around the house with your cousins.

The coolest and most comfortable rattan chair would be the rocking chair, and it was reserved for the elders. If the children hogged it, they would receive a gift from the famous rotan.

Rattan is versatile and each piece of furniture is unique because it is hand made. It gives a home a vintage, comfortable and relaxed look.

2. Timber tables

Back in the day, timber was the trend and everyone wanted furniture made out of wood, especially tables. The ones displaying the pattern of the tree’s rings were unique and hard to find.

Wooden tables come in different shapes and sizes and are most commonly used as a centrepiece, such as a dining table or coffee table in the living room.

There are many designs and finishes to choose from, and they can be plain, have carved legs or an elaborately turned pedestal.

The quality of the wood and good craftsmanship are the main selling points.

3. Classic flooring patterns

Most old houses have similar flooring patterns. Tiles in the main high-traffic rooms and parquet in the bedrooms.

Parquet flooring comes in many patterns. The most common are the brick pattern, herringbone, chevron and basketweave.

Stone tiles were usually used on the ground floor because they are cooling and comfortable for an afternoon nap. Nyonya homes often had tiles with elaborate patterns.

The modern taste in flooring is more streamlined, but just seeing an old Nyonya floor or the square brick pattern of a parquet floor in an older house can bring back many happy memories.

This article first appeared in kaodim.com

One of Southeast Asia’s fastest growing local services platforms, Kaodim connects users to dependable and professional local service providers – fast and hassle free. With the Kaodim app, users can access professional services for home renovation, office cleaning and much more.



