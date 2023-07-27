PETALING JAYA: PAS has urged its members to ensure party discipline for the Aug 12 state elections, saying Perikatan Nasional’s candidates for the six states are final. This comes after Bayan Lepas PAS threatened to stage a protest against Dominic Lau should the Gerakan president be named to contest the Malay-majority seat for PN. READ…

PETALING JAYA: PAS has urged its members to ensure party discipline for the Aug 12 state elections, saying Perikatan Nasional’s candidates for the six states are final.

This comes after Bayan Lepas PAS threatened to stage a protest against Dominic Lau should the Gerakan president be named to contest the Malay-majority seat for PN.

