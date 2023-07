The Gerakan president says issues within PN should be resolved internally and not made public in the media.

GEORGE TOWN: Gerakan president Dominic Lau blamed “poor communication” for the call by the Bayan Lepas PAS division to boycott the polls should he be fielded for the state seat.

“Whatever issues that we (Penang PN) have should be resolved internally and not through the media. We (Gerakan) will provide an explanation to Penang PN,” he said at a press conference here.

