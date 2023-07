The Perikatan Nasional chairman says Malay voters trust them to protect their interests and that of Islam.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s conservative Muslim opposition is confident of making gains against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government in the upcoming regional polls, as it woos more of the country’s majority Malays, its leader Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

Six of the country’s 13 states will hold elections on Aug 12 in what is seen as a referendum on Anwar’s eight-month-old administration.

