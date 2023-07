The former Umno Youth leader says this will all depend on the voter turnout, especially among the non-Malays.

PETALING JAYA: Depending on the level of voter turnout, former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin says it is not impossible for Perikatan Nasional to secure victory in Selangor.

Khairy said there are three possible outcomes for the Selangor state polls, including PN capturing Selangor. In such a case, he said there would be a 32% drop in Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional’s vote share among the Malays despite a high voter turnout of 81%.

