The Gerakan president says initial concerns of a non-Malay standing in a Malay majority seat dispelled.

GEORGE TOWN: Perikatan Nasional’s Dominic Lau says winning the Bayan Lepas seat in the Penang polls will be a big win for multiculturalism.

Securing the Malay majority seat would be a testament that race did not matter, as he would lookout for the well-being of its constituents.

Lau admitted that while there was some trepidation from the grassroots over his candidacy in a seat previously held by PAS, the PN brand was well received.

