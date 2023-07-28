However, he sees a “good potential” for PN victories in five states, based on a change in public sentiment.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional will not be able to win power in Penang, according to former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

However, he believes that the opposition coalition has “good potential” to win in five of the other states holding elections to their legislative assemblies next month.

PN would be able to retain power in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, and wrest Selangor and Negeri Sembilan from the hold of Pakatan Harapan, he said at a press conference in Langkawi, Malaysiakini reported.

