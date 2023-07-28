Rafizi Ramli says a debate between the two party election directions will be ‘the best entertainment’ leading up to the Aug 12 polls.

PETALING JAYA: Rafizi Ramli has challenged Sanusi Nor to a live televised debate ahead of the state elections after a similar offer extended to Selangor Perikatan Nasional chairman Azmin Ali a few days ago was left unanswered.

The PKR deputy president said he had chosen to debate Sanusi, the caretaker Kedah menteri besar, as it would be “the best entertainment” leading up to the Aug 12 polls.

“Since Azmin, the former economy minister, has until now not responded (to the debate challenge), I think the next bravest among PN leaders is Sanusi,” Harian Metro reported him as saying.

