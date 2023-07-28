He says this will prevent certain parties from using this as a ‘weapon’ to attack BN.

SEREMBAN: Barisan Nasional deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan has advised all candidates to stop their charity work during the lead up to the state elections to avoid breaching any election law.

Mohamad, or more commonly known as Tok Mat, said this would also prevent any party, especially the opposition, from using it as a “weapon” to attack BN candidates.

“All state election candidates, including myself in Negeri Sembilan, and the five other states are to suspend our charity and alms-giving practices for 14 days,” he said after presenting letters of appointments to the BN candidates for the Negeri Sembilan polls.