KLAWANG: DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook is in a straight fight to defend his Chennah state seat, which he has held since 2013.

The Election Commission has confirmed that there are only two challengers for the seat; Loke and Perikatan Nasional’s Rosmadi Arif.

Loke said he is well acquainted with Rosmadi as he was appointed the Kg Chennah village chief in 2018, going on to describe their contest as a “friendly match between two friends”.