The 73-year-old PAS man plans to make way for a younger candidate in the next election.

PETALING JAYA: Seeking a seventh consecutive stint as the Pasir Pekan assemblyman, Kelantan menteri besar Ahmad Yakob says this will be his last electoral outing.

