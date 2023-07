Goh Choon Aik was renominated for the seat which he won in a five-cornered contest with a 18,064 vote majority in GE14.

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Bukit Tambun seat, Goh Choon Aik, has arrived at the nomination centre at the Seberang Perai vocational college.

Goh, who is the seat’s incumbent, will be nominated by Nor Yani Yusoff and seconded by Shu Ping Kuan.

The PKR man won the seat in GE14 with a 18,064-vote majority in a five-cornered contest.