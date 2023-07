Supporters say the party has not recognised the former Seberang Perai councillor’s contributions.

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Several DAP members have publicly backed former party man David Marshel and are ready to face disciplinary action, with some of them ready to quit the party if necessary.

The former Seberang Perai city councillor, who left DAP on Wednesday, said the main reason he threw his hat into the ring – and was running as an independent against the party’s preferred candidate, S Sundarajoo – was to ensure Chow Kon Yeow would remain chief minister after the polls.

READ MORE