GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government of the past three terms has “delivered as promised” or DAP, former housing exco member Jagdeep Singh Deo said of the state government’s achievements since 2008.

“The DAP-led government is not like the one before, where it is all talk but no action, we delivered as promised. That is what DAP stands for,” he said during a ceramah at the Penang Chinese Town Hall here.

Jagdeep said DAP also delivered the highest number of affordable houses nationwide, at 153,000 units, a feat he said had never been achieved by other state governments.