PETALING JAYA: Former Kedah FC captain Baddrol Bakhtiar will face sole challenger, PH candidate Fridaus Johari, in the race for the Gurun seat in the upcoming state elections.

According to Berita Harian, Firdaus will be contesting the seat won by his father, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul, in the 2018 general election.

Johari, who is Kedah PKR chief, vacated the Gurun seat in December following his election as Dewan Rakyat speaker.