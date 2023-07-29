PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin announced that former Selangor MIC Youth chief P Punithan has been appointed the deputy chairman of the coalition’s all-Indian community committee.

Hamzah said the committee was formed specifically for the Indian community to voice their views and issues.

“The winds of change are indeed blowing hard. The people’s support for PN is increasing day by day, not only from the Malay community but also the non-Malay communities,” Hamzah said.