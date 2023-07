Juwairiya was a former Bukit Melawati assemblyman, while Azmin held the Bukit Antarabangsa state seat for three terms.

GOMBAK: Perikatan Nasional’s Azmin Ali will go head-to-head against Pakatan Harapan candidate Juwairiya Zulkifli for the Hulu Kelang seat in the upcoming state elections.

The election officer confirmed the acceptance of the duo’s nomination papers at the nomination centre in SMK Sungai Pusu, at around 11am.

Juwairiya was a former Bukit Melawati assemblyman, while Azmin held the Bukit Antarabangsa state seat for three terms.