The party’s secretary-general says the rule also applies to those who nominate or second an independent candidate.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu said any of its members who contests as an independent or acted as a nominator and seconder for one will be sacked immediately.

In a statement, the party’s secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said the immediate expulsion of members for such offences was in line with Bersatu’s constitution.

Separately, Hamzah revealed that the party had on July 26 sacked one member and suspended the membership of two others for three years.