PETALING JAYA: The Malay Proclamation central committee has fired its Negeri Sembilan chief Hafiz Baharuddin after he registered to contest as an independent candidate for the Sikamat seat.

“We view his decision to contest as an independent and challenge the PN candidate with utmost seriousness,” said its chairman Khairuddin Hassan.

He said the group is disappointed with Hafiz for not adhering to Malay Proclamation founder Dr Mahathir Mohamed’s call to support PN candidates in the state polls.