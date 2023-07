PN is fielding Azmin Ali in Hulu Kelang, Hilman Idham in Gombak Setia, and Hanif Jamaluddin in Sungai Tua.

GOMBAK: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin is accompanying three candidates at the upcoming state elections as they make their way to their nomination centre at SMK Sungai Pusu here.

PN is fielding former Selangor menteri besar Azmin Ali in Hulu Kelang and incumbent Gombak Setia assemblyman Hilman Idham in Gombak Setia. Hanif Jamaluddin will contest Sungai Tua.

Earlier, they gathered with PN supporters at the As-Sharif Mosque before marching to the nomination centre.

