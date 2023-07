The rapper’s alter ego, Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman, is the PH candidate in Lembah Jaya.

PETALING JAYA: There will be no new election song from the rapper Altimet, stage name of election candidate Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman of Pakatan Harapan.

Syed Ahmad had produced “Aduh Malaysia”, which was used as the PH anthem at the November 2022 general election.

He said he would not be releasing a new song in conjunction with the Selangor state assembly elections, in which he is contesting the Lembah Jaya seat.

