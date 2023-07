Izuan replaces Amin Yazid, who was initially named Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for Kota Damansara.

SHAH ALAM: Pakatan Harapan candidate Izuan Kassim Ahmad has arrived at a nomination centre to submit his papers for the Kota Damansara state seat.

He arrived at Dewan Kenanga in Petaling here at around 8.15am.

Izuan replaces PKR’s Amin Yazid, who was initially named PH’s candidate for Kota Damansara.