PKR’s Ampang division chief Altimet and PAS’ Sharifah Haslizah Syed Ariffin are vying for the state seat.

AMPANG: Lembah Jaya state seat will see a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional candidates.

“I have found no wrong in their applications and the candidates are Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, or Altimet, and Sharifah Haslizah Syed Ariffin,” said Lembah Jaya election officer Zafrul Fazry Fauzi here today.

In the 2018 state election, the Lembah Jaya seat was won by Haniza Talha.