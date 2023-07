GOMBAK: There will be a three-way clash for the Sungai Tua seat.

The incumbent and caretaker Selangor menteri besar, Amirudin Shari, will face Perikatan Nasional’s Hanif Jamaluddin and independent candidate Suman Gopal. Amirudin is also the Selangor Pakatan Harapan chief.

The list of candidates for the seat was announced by Election Commission official Nor Azlina Abd Aziz after all three candidates submitted their nomination papers at SMK Sungai Pusu here.

READ MORE