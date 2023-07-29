The deputy prime minister says it is important youths receive sufficient funding to carry out their activities.

PETALING JAYA: Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has brushed off accusations he was”normalising corruption” after allocating funds to the youth in Terengganu before urging those present to vote for the “blue and red wave”.

“He (Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman) can say whatever he wants, but what’s important is that youths need sufficient allocations to carry out activities, whether at district, state or national level,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Yesterday on Twitter, Syed Saddiq claimed that Zahid was “normalising corruption” after the Umno president allegedly promised to approve funds if they voted for Barisan Nasional.

