Ahmad Faizal Azumu says candidates nominated for the state polls are merely representing the party and coalition.

PETALING JAYA: PN supporters’ backlash over Dominic Lau’s candidacy and Nik Abduh Nik Aziz’s omission from the list of candidates for the state polls is fading, says Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Faizal admitted that some PN supporters were unhappy over both issues, but maintains they have been dealt with “very well”.

“Overall, I believe that we’re in the right mood to face Umno and DAP, not to strive against one another. The candidates nominated are merely faces representing the party.

“We always stress to our members that it’s the party that’s contesting. The candidates only represent us. When we form the state government, we work as a team,” the former Perak menteri besar was quoted as saying.