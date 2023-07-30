The PKR deputy president describes Bachok MP Syahir Sulaiman as braver than other top leaders in PN.

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli says he has sent PAS’ Bachok MP Syahir Sulaiman a formal invitation letter to a debate on the country’s economy.

“I believe Syahir is braver than other high-ranking leaders in PN. It’s the people that will benefit (from the debate) when they get to hear different ideas from elected representatives,” he said in a Facebook post.

Yesterday, the economy minister challenged Syahir to a debate after Kedah PN chief Sanusi Nor and PN information chief Azmin Ali spurned the offer.

Syahir later said he will wait for an official invite from Rafizi for the debate.