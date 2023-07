Gerakan president says his allies do not have to attend all his campaigning activities.

PETALING JAYA: PN’s Bayan Lepas candidate Dominic Lau has denied that the local PAS chapter is boycotting him.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Lau, the Gerakan president, said his allies do not have to attend all his campaign activities.

“PAS is helping (me), yesterday, some of their members were there during nomination. Today we see that Bersatu is not here because I am meeting Indian and Chinese voters,” he said during a walkabout here.

READ MORE