PETALING JAYA: Selangor BN chief Megat Zulkarnain Omardin has cautioned voters against using the state polls to “experiment” with other parties even though it would not affect the federal government.

“We cannot have a state (government) that is not aligned with the federal government,” he said according to a Harian Metro report.