PETALING JAYA: There were empty seats at Pakatan Harapan’s election ceramah at the Penang Chinese Town Hall yesterday because more people preferred to watch it via online broadcasts, according to Penang PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the ceramah was broadcast live on social media channels.

“This is the new norm, so they switched methods of listening to the talk, online, we have Facebook Live, so the reach there is much bigger compared to physical attendance,” he said in George Town, according to Bernama.

