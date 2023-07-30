Rafizi says candidates for the Negeri Sembilan polls were selected transparently, in line with processes set by the party.

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli denies that former Ampangan assemblyman Rafie Ab Malek was dropped from defending his seat because he had been critical of Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Aminuddin Harun.

Rafizi said the candidates for the Negeri Sembilan polls were selected transparently, in line with processes set by the party, Bernama reported.

“There were three screening stages before the PKR president (Anwar Ibrahim) made the final selection. Even I was not aware of the shortlisted candidates until the official announcement was made,” he said.