The prime minister says he would even cut short the notice period.

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he has no qualms if the opposition wanted to table a no confidence motion against him, adding that he would even shorten the notice period.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, said he would not be like former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“When there was a motion of no confidence against him, he called for an emergency,” he said at a ceramah here tonight.