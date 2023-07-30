The rapper turned politician says he has been tying up loose ends since his appointment as a constituency coordinator 10 months ago.

AMPANG: PH’s Lembah Jaya candidate, Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, intends on resolving “unfinished business” left behind by the constituency’s former elected representative, Haniza Talha.

Rapper Syed Ahmad, whose stage name is Altimet, said he has been tying up loose ends for the past 10 months since being appointed as the coordinator for the area by the former Selangor state government.

He described Haniza as being akin to a broken pipe. “I was made a coordinator to act as a stand-in. But that broken pipe needs to be replaced with a new one, and God willing, I will play that role,” he told FMT.

