Muda secretary-general Amir Hadi questions MACC’s independence over its stance on Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s promise to Terengganu voters.

PETALING JAYA: Muda has questioned MACC’s independence after its chief defended deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s promise of over RM500,000 to Terengganu youths was not an offence.

The party’s secretary-general Amir Hadi said MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki’s remarks raised many questions about the graftbusters’ independence.

“Muda calls for MACC to be placed under Parliament. Its chief commissioner must not be appointed on the advice of the prime minister,” he said in a statement.

