GOMBAK: PKR’s Juwairiya Zulkifli wants to start a streak of election losses for former party deputy president Azmin Ali, as they contest in Hulu Kelang in Selangor, a seat Azmin once held for one term.

Juwairiya, who was most recently the Bukit Melawati assemblyman, admitted that she faced a tough contender for the seat in the Perikatan Nasional information chief, but remains unfazed by the Bersatu heavyweight.

The Wanita PKR deputy chief is eager to add to Azmin’s losses, after he lost his Gombak parliamentary seat to Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari in the 15th general election (GE15) by a whopping 12,729 votes.

