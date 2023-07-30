Abdul Rahman Mohamad says infrastructure development will become easier if Kelantan is aligned with the federal government.

PETALING JAYA: Better basic infrastructure is among Barisan Nasional’s key pledges if it wins Kelantan in the Aug 12 state polls, reports Bernama.

Umno Supreme Council member Abdul Rahman Mohamad said a change in the state leadership is necessary for the development of better infrastructure and facilities in the east coast state.

“If the state government is aligned with the federal government, infrastructure development will become easier. Kelantan requires significant development, particularly in resolving its water supply and flood issues,” he was quoted as saying.