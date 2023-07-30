The former education minister cites the alleged insults levelled at the Selangor sultan by PAS’ Sanusi Nor as as example.

GOMBAK: Maszlee Malik has called on voters in Selangor to reject ugly politics come polling day, citing the time Perikatan Nasional election director Sanusi Nor had allegedly insulted the sultan of Selangor.

The former education minister questioned how the people of Selangor could tolerate Sanusi’s remarks, urging them to show their respect for the royalty by rejecting PN on Aug 12.

“Please tell all the people of Selangor, that we do not like to belittle royalty, and cannot accept ugly politics that PN brings,” he said while speaking at a Jelajah Madani event in Sungai Tua.