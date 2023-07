Asset declaration is a compulsory requirement for members who want to stand in the polls.

PETALING JAYA: Muda candidates contesting in the state polls will declare their assets “soon”, party president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said.

The declaration of assets is a compulsory requirement for those wanting to stand in the elections, Bernama reported the former minister as saying.

“In order for them (party members) to even get the form from the president to be nominated as candidates, they are required to declare their assets first,” he was quoted as saying.