VKK Raja, who is standing in Bukit Gasing, says he hopes to bring the views of the city folk to the state assembly.

PETALING JAYA: The over-development of Petaling Jaya, and the lack of concern for residents’ views will be the focus of VKK Raja, Muda’s election candidate in Bukit Gasing.

He said developers rarely engaged residents for their input, which often led to development that didn’t accommodate the needs of the people, the majority of whom were aged 50 years and above.

Raja, a 44-year-old businessman whose real name is T. Kalyana Rajasekaran, told FMT: “We need to listen to their voices,” adding that several high-rise buildings were completed but units were hardly sold.

