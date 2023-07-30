Najib Razak’s daughter says it’s unfair for the two individuals to ride on the former prime minister’s name.

PETALING JAYA : Former prime minister Najib Razak has distanced himself from a programme set to be held tonight by Wan Azri Wan Deris, also known as Papagomo, and Syed Imran Syed Abdul Aziz, an NGO leader.

Najib’s daughter Nooryana Najwa said she received a message from the former Pekan MP that both individuals do not represent him though they are his supporters.

“Najib has been in prison for almost a year and it is not fair for Syed Imran or any other individual to ride on Najib’s name,” Nooryana, also known as Yana, said in a Facebook post.

A poster of the programme slated for 10.30pm tonight features Wan Azri and Syed Imran with the theme “What does Bossku want?”, in reference to Najib’s nickname.