Khairi Afiq Yusof says the village has the potential to become a tourist attraction and contribute to the local economy.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional’s Kemasik candidate Khairi Afiq Yusof says the country’s oldest Hainanese village in Kampung Air Jernih, Terengganu will be developed into an ecotourism destination, should his coalition wrest the state from the opposition in the Aug 12 polls.

Khairi said the over 100-year-old village, in Kemaman, has the potential to become a tourist attraction and contribute to the local economy, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“The proposal to develop ecotourism in this area was among the 10 suggestions presented by the Hainanese Chinese community in Air Jernih itself,” he was quoted as saying.