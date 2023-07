PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution says more effort needed to ensure there is ‘vote transferability’ between BN and PH supporters.

KULIM: The PH-BN unity coalition will adopt a targeted approach of wooing fence sitters during the state elections campaign period, says PH secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the unity coalition will also work on ensuring “vote transferability” between the respective BN and PH supporters at the Aug 12 elections.

“This is basically to ensure that there is a solid PH support for BN candidates and vice versa,” he told reporters after a ceramah in Taman Selasih, here last night.

READ MORE