Thomas Fann says the nullification of the PAS candidate’s victory by the election court last month should serve as a stern reminder.

PETALING JAYA: Bersih has cautioned politicians on the campaign trail against statements that seemingly sets conditions for aid or electoral pledges, following brickbats over deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s remarks on Friday.

Bersih chairman Thomas Fann said those canvassing for votes should keep in mind the Terengganu election court’s decision last month to nullify PAS’ victory in Kuala Terengganu over alleged vote buying.

On Friday, Zahid allegedly promised to approve funds if Terengganu youths voted for BN.

