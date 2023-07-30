The PSM deputy chief says the party’s target group is the oppressed, regardless of their skin colour.

PETALING JAYA: Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s (PSM) candidate for the Kajang seat, S Arutchelvan, has vowed not to exploit issues surrounding race to gain votes or support.

In a statement, the PSM deputy chief said that his speeches, press statements, social media posts, and campaign material will not touch on any elements that may discriminate against or incite hatred towards any race or community.

“Our target group in our manifesto is the oppressed – regardless of their skin colour,” he said, adding that he will push for the enactment of an Equality Act if he is elected to the state legislature.