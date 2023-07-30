The former two term Kepala Batas MP lost the seat to Perikatan Nasional’s Siti Mastura Mohamad by 2,867 votes in a four cornered contest in GE15.

KEPALA BATAS: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate for Bertam, Reezal Merican Naina Merican, said he is on a mission to avenge his election loss during the 15th general election last November by winning the state for the coalition.

The former two term Kepala Batas MP lost the seat to Perikatan Nasional’s Siti Mastura Mohamad of PAS by 2,867 votes in a four cornered contest.

“I just want to redeem the loss that I experienced eight months ago by taking back Bertam and bringing it back to the fold of Umno and BN,” he told FMT after a ceramah attended by supporters in Bertam.