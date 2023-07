Mohammad Ab Rahman says people should vote for those who can administer their state well.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian army personnel are not forced to vote for any party, says its chief Mohammad Ab Rahman.

“My advice is that you vote for those who can administer your respective state well. We do not force anyone to vote for specific candidates,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama after an event in Melaka.

Over 39,000 Malaysian army personnel and their spouses are expected to take part in early voting for the coming six state elections.