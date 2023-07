The level of support for PAS in Kedah is too strong for state BN chief Mahdzir Khalid to make an impact, says analyst Azmil Tayeb.

PETALING JAYA: Kedah Umno chief Mahdzir Khalid will have an uphill struggle to win the Pedu state seat given the strength of sentiment for PAS in Kedah.

Azmil Tayeb of Universiti Sains Malaysia said former Kedah menteri besar Mahdzir might face a repeat of his poor outing in Padang Terap at GE15, when he secured only 28.7% of the vote as the BN candidate.

Azmil also said PAS’ Sanusi Nor, who became menteri besar in 2018, “is way too popular in the state, especially among young Malays”.

