PETALING JAYA: PAS has questioned the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) silence over deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s recent promise of more than RM500,000 to Terengganu youth.

At an event in Dungun on Friday, Zahid called on the youth present to vote for the “blue and red wave” at the upcoming state elections, adding that the amount allocated may be increased depending on the result of the Aug 12 polls.

In a statement today, deputy PAS president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the public is waiting for MACC to take action on Barisan Nasional chairman Zahid for his speech, which he claims “clearly involves bribery and goes against the country’s laws”.

READ MORE