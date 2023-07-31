PH candidate for Seberang Jaya, Johari Kassim said that winning Penanti, Permatang Pasir and Seberang Jaya would help the coalition wrest Permatang Pauh from PN come GE16.

SEBERANG JAYA: PH must score a “3-0” win in Permatang Pauh’s state seats – Penanti, Seberang Jaya and Permatang Pasir – to restore the constituency’s “dignity”, said the coalition’s candidate for Seberang Jaya, Johari Kassim.

“If we score a 3-0 win, we will take back Permatang Pauh in GE16,” the PKR man said at a ceramah in Taman Siakap here.

PH lost the parliamentary seat, once regarded a stronghold of Anwar Ibrahim’s family, in GE15 when Nurul Izzah Anwar lost the seat to PN’s Fawwaz Jan of PAS.